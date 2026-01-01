NEA Baptist Health System

Today, NEA Baptist has one of the most advanced integrated medical campuses in the state.

NEA Baptist offers more than 160 providers in 35 specialties, all supported by a 228-bed hospital, the Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care, 10 convenient family practice locations, a Wellness Center and six free health programs for the community. Find better care for your whole family at NEA Baptist – including emergency care, heart care, women’s health, cancer care, orthopedics and more!