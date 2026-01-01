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About
Contact Us
Careers
Pay My Bill
MyChart Login
Find a Doctor
Medical Services
Find a Service
Addiction Care
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Brain & Neurosciences
Cancer Care
Chaplains and Spiritual Care
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Community Classes & Support Groups
Concussion Center
Counseling, Substance Abuse & Behavioral Health
COVID-19
Diabetes
Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT)
Emergency Room Services
Employee Assistance Program (CONCERN EAP)
Extended Care & Skilled Nursing
Fitness & Wellness Programs
Grief Counseling and Support
Healthplex
Hearing, Audiology & Speech Services
Heart & Vascular
Heartburn (Gastroenterology)
Home Care
Home Medical Equipment
Hospice & Palliative Care
Hospital at Home
Infusion Therapy
Inpatient Rehabilitation
Intensive Care
Maternity and Childbirth
Minor Medical
Nursing Home
Obesity
Occupational Health
Orthopedic Surgery
Outpatient Diagnostics
Pain Management
Pediatric Services
Pharmacy Services
Primary Care
Rehabilitation
Sleep Disorders Center
Spine Center | Neck & Back Specialists
Stroke
Surgical Services
TeleHealth Center and TeleGuardian
Teleneurology
Virtual Care
Weight Loss
Women’s Health
Wound Care
Explore All Medical Services
Featured Services
Women’s Health
Heart & Vascular
Maternity and Childbirth
Outpatient Diagnostics
Emergency Room Services
Rehabilitation
Cancer Care
Pediatric Services
Brain & Neurosciences
Immediate Care
Surgeon adjusts a monitor in an operating room, wearing scrubs, surgical cap, mask, and gloves; medical equipment and monitors behind.
Emergency Room Services
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NEA
NEA Baptist Health System

NEA Baptist Health System

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
NEA Baptist Health System
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UnitedHealthcare
Health Services Group

Baptist Memorial Health Care and NEA Clinic partnered to form a not-for-profit health system in Northeast Arkansas named NEA Baptist Health Care System. The partnership with NEA Clinic and its long-standing commitment to the Northeast Arkansas community gave Baptist the confidence to invest more than $400 million in this new health system—the single largest investment made by Baptist in any community and the largest health care investment in Arkansas in the last decade.

Click a portal below for more information on NEA Baptist Hospital or NEA Baptist Clinic

Today, NEA Baptist has one of the most advanced integrated medical campuses in the state.

NEA Baptist offers more than 160 providers in 35 specialties, all supported by a 228-bed hospital, the Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care, 10 convenient family practice locations, a Wellness Center and six free health programs for the community. Find better care for your whole family at NEA Baptist – including emergency care, heart care, women’s health, cancer care, orthopedics and more!