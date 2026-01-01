NEA Baptist Health System

Baptist Memorial Health Care and NEA Clinic partnered to form a not-for-profit health system in Northeast Arkansas named NEA Baptist Health Care System. The partnership with NEA Clinic and its long-standing commitment to the Northeast Arkansas community gave Baptist the confidence to invest more than $400 million in this new health system—the single largest investment made by Baptist in any community and the largest health care investment in Arkansas in the last decade.
Click a portal below for more information on NEA Baptist Hospital or NEA Baptist Clinic
Today, NEA Baptist has one of the most advanced integrated medical campuses in the state.
NEA Baptist offers more than 160 providers in 35 specialties, all supported by a 228-bed hospital, the Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care, 10 convenient family practice locations, a Wellness Center and six free health programs for the community. Find better care for your whole family at NEA Baptist – including emergency care, heart care, women’s health, cancer care, orthopedics and more!